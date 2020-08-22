Opinion: What Steve Bannon bust reveals about ‘building the wall’

For years it’s looked like a parade of conmen has actually tracked the President which district attorneys have actually attempted to select them off one-by-one.

Federal authorities declare that Bannon and others broke their guarantee to direct countless those contributed dollars to the reason for protecting the border with Mexico–the cause Donald Trump rode to political prominence in 2015. (Bannon’s legal representative got in a plea of innocent Thursday and his customer was set to be launched on bail consisting of a $5 million bond to be protected by $1.75 million in money or real estate.)

Upon hearing the news of yet another scandal, one’s natural reaction may well be: Of course.

Read The Full Article