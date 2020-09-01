Opinion: US election 2020: Trump’s depraved plan to try to win reelection

That Trump wants chaos and mayhem is not a secret. It has been confirmed repeatedly by his team. In one of her last Fox News appearances, his now-former strategist Kellyanne Conway confirmed what we all knew: “The more chaos, anarchy and vandalism reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order,” she said. Lara Trump, daughter-in-law and campaign adviser, later told Fox that the violence is bringing voters to Trump.
“You know me,” Biden said, “Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters?” vowing he will work for “safe America, safe from Covid, safe from crime and looting, safe from racially motivated violence.”
The response was needed because Trump is trying to blame the Democrats as he stokes chaos.
That is why he is insisting on going to Kenosha where an apparent supporter faces homicide charges for the killing of anti-racism protesters. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is pleading with the President to stay away because he knows Trump’s presence there can be explosive.
The visit and idea that Trump is better for public safety is all a sham, of course, for many reasons. First, Trump is not better on law and order. Consider how many of his associates have been indicted and convicted. When it comes to street violence, this is occurring on his watch. The President who vowed “American carnage” was stopping with his inauguration, has ushered in and stoked violence and divisions.
This is…