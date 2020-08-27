Opinion: Trump gets an extreme makeover

Frida Ghitis: With America in unmatched crisis, Republicans remain in the bubble of deceptiveness
As America’s 2020 dystopia barreled ahead, the Republican National Convention used its variation of alternative realities, a bubble consisting of a counterfeit truth where President Donald Trump is a champ of ladies’s equality, a protector of healthcare advantages, a protector of pre-existing conditions protection, and a guy of countless empathy.
Speakers painted that Oval Office apotheosis of virtue as an alternative to the Democrat’s prospect, Joe Biden, who they declared would bring turmoil toAmerica
While Republicans continued in their bubble, in the real life, America is dealing with the worst social discontent in years.
It appeared just fitting that the Republican convention unfolded under the intense lights, with the waving flags and the costumes, while a beast typhoon roared towards the United States gulf coast through the night, preparing to …