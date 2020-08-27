Opinion: Trump gets an extreme makeover

As America’s 2020 dystopia barreled ahead, the Republican National Convention used its variation of alternative realities, a bubble consisting of a counterfeit truth where President Donald Trump is a champ of ladies’s equality, a protector of healthcare advantages, a protector of pre-existing conditions protection, and a guy of countless empathy.

Speakers painted that Oval Office apotheosis of virtue as an alternative to the Democrat’s prospect, Joe Biden, who they declared would bring turmoil toAmerica

While Republicans continued in their bubble, in the real life, America is dealing with the worst social discontent in years.

The RNC might caution of trouble under a Democratic administration, however it remains in the Trump presidency that 2 males were eliminated last night in Wisconsin, presumably by a heavily-armed White 17-year old , throughout demonstrations that have actually raved into arson and damage of residential or commercial property. This is Trump’s America now.Not Biden’s

As RNC speakers waxed passionate about Trump’s skills, in the real life, about 1,000 Americans die from coronavirus every 24 hours , contributing to the constantly climbing up toll, in big part since of Trump’s mismanagement of the crisis.

It appeared just fitting that the Republican convention unfolded under the intense lights, with the waving flags and the costumes, while a beast typhoon roared towards the United States gulf coast through the night, preparing to …