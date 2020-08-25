Opinion: The pandemic’s financial impact on airlines will be worse than the 9/11 attacks

As an outcome of the pandemic, losses in the very first half of 2020 have actually been unmatched. For example, Delta Air Lines, the most successful United States airline company in the last few years, saw its profits plunge 56% and its operating margin turn from a healthy 14% to unfavorable 40%. And the present outlook for the 3rd quarter is very little better. By contrast, after the fear attacks, Delta’s profits dropped 25% in the 2nd half of 2001 and its margin was unfavorable 22%.
Airlines have actually likewise slashed expenses more than formerly believed possible in current months, which has actually lowered losses– Delta (DAL) and United Airlines have actually each reported that they cut operating expense by more than 50% in the 2nd quarter. Lower fuel rates have actually assisted, however very little when there are less airplanes in the air. Voluntary worker retirements and furloughs are cutting labor expenses, and lots of airlines are warning that more layoffs are coming when federal payroll help ends September 30– Delta, for instance, simply announced that it prepares to furlough nearly 2,000 pilots in October.
The federal $50 billion aid package for traveler airlines has actually worked as an important lifeline. The mix of money grants, unsecured loans and safe loans have actually improved market self-confidence enough to draw in billions more in brand-new loans from financiers. Several huge airlines are reporting money and loaning capability of more than double their regular levels. Delta claims, even if its money outflow since the end of June ($ 27 million a day) does not …