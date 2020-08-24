Opinion: The key to unlocking peace with North Korea for the United States is cross-border tourism

But for a few of us, the DMZ is likewise house.

Resolving stress along the border and producing an environment where 2 nations can in harmony co-exist is a chance within our reach.

I am the Governor of the Gangwon Province– an area halved by the 1953Armistice Agreement Our northern border marks the border in between the 2Koreas Perhaps no other area of South Korea is more familiar with the risks of war– or more open to possibilities for peace.

One such chance is discovered in a not likely location: Mount Kumgang , a resort town situated simply over the border in North Korea.

The “Diamond Mountains”– as we refer to the area– have actually influenced Koreans considering that ancient times, and for ten years from 1998, it was a growing traveler location that invited 2 millionSouth Koreans Managed together by North and South, the resort was a valuable example of cooperation in between the 2 nations. However, South Korea stopped taking individuals throughout the border in 2008 when a North Korean guard shot dead a tourist who went into a limited zone. Today, the website stands as a suggestion of what may have been. But that chance is not lost. We’re seeing the start of the return of tourism, with the hope and expectation that it will just increase as we put this pandemic behind us. So, it is not prematurely to talk about the concept– counter-intuitive to some– of tourism on the border of North andSouth Korea The advantages to both Koreas– along with the United States and …

