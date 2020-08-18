CNN Opinion asked our contributors to tweet their thoughts and analysis of the first night of the Democratic National Convention. The views expressed in these tweets are solely their own.
Home Top Stories Opinion: The first pandemic convention — in real time
Most Popular
COVID-19 now No. 3 cause of death in US
COVID-19 is currently the third-leading cause of death in the U.S., eight months after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country. The...
Eva Longoria emcees first night of DNC, fans react: ‘The perfect choice’
"Eva Longoria is a natural. Very impressed," stated one Twitter user. AT DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION, EVA LONGORIA, JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS AMONG STARS ADDED TO LINEUP Wrote...
Indy 500 rookies VeeKay and Palou stun with pace
Despite the basic agreement being that Chevrolet was down on power compared with Honda when they ran 1.5-bar increase, which groups...
Amazon punished sellers for price gouging during lockdown. Germany is checking if that was...
Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new typical is sustained by customers. To take pleasure in endless access to our journalism, subscribe...
HD 1080P Webcam with Microphone & Privacy Cover, Auto Focus Streaming Camera, Computer Laptop...
Price: (as of - Details) Camera property settings: 1. For Mac Book please use Photo Booth. 2. For Windows, please download AMcap software,...
This ‘Anti-Solar Panel’ Could One Day Produce Energy Even at Night
Scientists are ironing out the kinks for an 'anti-solar power' cell, one that can harvest energy at nighttime, even when the sun isn't shining. Instead...
Watch George Floyd's family lead moment of silence
A moment of silence is held during the 2020 virtual Democratic National Convention for George Floyd, with his brother, Philonise Floyd, speaking from Texas...