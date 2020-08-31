Opinion: The constitutional amendment America really needs

The Movement for Black Lives, among the largest social movements in American history, has actually put the spotlight directly on the epidemic of anti-Black cops violence, and the much deeper systemic violence wrought by a political system that continues to reduce the votes and voice of Black Americans in specific. Make no error: this is our generation’s Reconstruction moment, where we need to get the baton and continue the defend the type of inclusive democracy pictured not just by civil liberties icons like the lateRev C.T. Vivian andGeorgia Rep John Lewis, however likewise earlier generations of unrecognized freedom motion activists going back a minimum of 150 years.
The top place to begin is with significant legislation targeted at remaking our democratic organizations to protect ballot rights, battle citizen suppression, limitation partisan and racialized gerrymandering and tamp down the function of cash in politics. This suggests a brand-new Congress and administration needs to right away pass flagship democracy reform legislation: H.R. 1, the omnibus “For the People” Act to reinforce ballot rights and reform how elections run; H.R. 4, an act bring back the complete strength of the 1965 Voting Rights Act after its evisceration by the John Roberts Court in 2013; and the BREATHE Act requiring a strategy to close federal jails and migration detention centers and reallocating funds from imprisonment to social facilities, proposed by the Movement forBlack Lives This likewise suggests that progressive …