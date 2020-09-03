Opinion: The ’60-day rule’ for elections Barr may be willing to bend for Trump

When asked by Blitzer whether he could cite any prosecutions relating to this purportedly widespread criminal phenomenon, Barr responded by citing one case — yes, one.

Blitzer asked: “You’ve said you’re worried a foreign country could send thousands of fake ballots … what are you basing that on?”

“Logic,” Barr replied. “But have you seen any evidence?,” Blitzer pressed? “No,” Barr replied.

I’m trying to envision what would have happened in my Justice Department days if I had made a crucial assertion about a case and, when asked by a judge for proof, responded that I had none — but it was “logic.” It would not have ended well. Barr has made entirely clear that he intends to continue parroting Trump’s most paranoid, cooked-up conspiracy theories about massive fraud in mail-in voting. If we end up in a dreaded (but eminently possible) contested election scenario, Barr is offering plenty of reason to expect that he would be prepared to use the might of the Justice Department to swing the outcome towards Trump. Traditionally, the Justice Department will not announce a new case that has political implications within this period. The attorney general also tipped off another trick he may have up his sleeve.Traditionally, the Justice Department will not announce a new case that has political implications within this period. This 60-day rule (or the “blackout rule,” as it is sometimes called) reflects the Justice Department’s vital commitment to keep its awesome prosecution power out of electoral politics wherever possible. In essence, unless it is absolutely unavoidable, the Justice…

