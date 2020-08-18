Opinion: Michelle Obama goes where no former first lady ever has

No other one, including Hillary Clinton, has spoken so passionately about unseating an incumbent. What Obama delivered was not just a speech, it was a desperate plea. “If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” she said

“He cannot meet this moment,” she said, speaking of President Donald Trump. “He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us,” adding, for rueful good measure: “It is what it is.” When Obama, almost four years out of the White House, told the country that “enough of you know me by now,” she was drawing on her eight years as first lady as proof that she can be trusted.

“You know that I tell you exactly what I’m feeling,” she said . “You know I hate politics. But you also know that I care about this nation. You know how much I care about all of our children. So if you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election.” Imagine Laura Bush talking with such searing intensity about President Barack Obama when he ran for re-election in 2012, or even Hillary Clinton, who ran for president twice herself, pleading with voters in such a way when John Kerry ran against George W. Bush in 2004. Instead, at the 2004 Democratic Convention, Clinton, who would become the only former first lady to ever run for office, talked about health care and better pay and benefits for veterans in…

