Opinion: Ivanka Trump’s tone-deaf Tuesday

Someone in the White House thought that having Ivanka Trump, the poster daughter or son for nepotism — having been appointed to a senior government position with no political experience — announce this campaign at a time once the country is reeling from the recession wrapped in a worldwide pandemic and an overdue conversation on race, was the right move.
Let’s start with the elephant in the room. Ivanka Trump hasn’t taken out student education loans, never subsisted on ramen noodles and scrambled eggs to make ends meet, never struggled to locate a job, never received an unemployment check always — never. And her call to struggling Americans to think beyond your box, explore switching industries or reconsider the role of degree in employment, reflects her complete disconnect from the truth facing so many today.
It should not be lost on anyone who Ivanka Trump, who launched a clothing line and it has made fashion a core part of her personal brand until now, is apparently wearing an all-white Victorian blouse and skirt in a highly stylized moment. In making this choice, it’s as though she is issuing a decree to her subjects that the food of the land will be canned Goya beans from now on.
It further cemented Ivanka Trump’s devote history as simply a different version of her dad. And somehow, almost four years in to this terrible presidential experiment, it still felt disappointing.
To state the obvious — we were either blissfully ignorant, or she was, or both. But she actually is not the sole case study on the dangers of putting false hopes into presidential advisers, whether blood family relations or perhaps not. There are no less than a dozen senior aides or cabinet members who were designed to come to the White House and bring positive change — from former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell to former White House chief of staff John Kelly to former Secretary of Defense James Mattis. The truth is, though, no one is capable of bringing sanity and stability for this dangerous leader with the nuclear codes.
I have no idea, nor do I care, whether Ivanka Trump was ever an actual moderating force in the White House. But her antics Tuesday should really be a warning. President Trump will not be moderated. And, if he is reelected, he and his family will rule the White House as an unchecked dynasty.