Opinion: Ivanka Trump’s tone-deaf Tuesday

In the morning, the first daughter and White House adviser launched an initiative that called on the countless Americans that have lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 to “find something new.” It wasn’t only a turn of phrase or perhaps a misstatement all through an otherwise well-orchestrated announcement. In fact, it appears to possess been the planned campaign tag line.

Someone in the White House thought that having Ivanka Trump, the poster daughter or son for nepotism — having been appointed to a senior government position with no political experience — announce this campaign at a time once the country is reeling from the recession wrapped in a worldwide pandemic and an overdue conversation on race, was the right move.

Let’s start with the elephant in the room. Ivanka Trump hasn’t taken out student education loans, never subsisted on ramen noodles and scrambled eggs to make ends meet, never struggled to locate a job, never received an unemployment check always — never. And her call to struggling Americans to think beyond your box, explore switching industries or reconsider the role of degree in employment, reflects her complete disconnect from the truth facing so many today.

But even after her morning debacle, her day was not done. Before bed time, she posted a controversial tweet . In an image that very nearly appeared fake at first glance, she actually is holding up a can of Goya black beans with the tag line, “If it’s Goya, it has to be good.” And then in Spanish, “Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno.”

It should not be lost on anyone who Ivanka Trump, who launched a clothing line and it has made fashion a core part of her personal brand until now, is apparently wearing an all-white Victorian blouse and skirt in a highly stylized moment. In making this choice, it’s as though she is issuing a decree to her subjects that the food of the land will be canned Goya beans from now on. But this tweet was not just a potential ethics violation of a federal rule that bars employees from using their office “for the endorsement of any product” for the heck of it. Though a spokesman for Ivanka Trump said she was just expressing “personal support” for a brandname she loves, the timing of the tweet calls that in to question. This photo and tweet were more than likely an incentive to Robert Unanue, the president of Goya, who found himself in warm water after that he praised President Trump at a White House event last week and many leading liberals began calling for a boycott of his company’s products. It further cemented Ivanka Trump’s devote history as simply a different version of her dad. And somehow, almost four years in to this terrible presidential experiment, it still felt disappointing. There was that brief, fleeting period of time in 2017, when many of us who support progressive causes — from a woman’s right to make decisions about her own human body to the urgent need certainly to address climate change — hoped as well as believed that she would function as the savior. She would be the moderating voice , the person who could speak truth to her dad and help him stay on the best side of history for at least several issues. To state the obvious — we were either blissfully ignorant, or she was, or both. But she actually is not the sole case study on the dangers of putting false hopes into presidential advisers, whether blood family relations or perhaps not. There are no less than a dozen senior aides or cabinet members who were designed to come to the White House and bring positive change — from former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell to former White House chief of staff John Kelly to former Secretary of Defense James Mattis. The truth is, though, no one is capable of bringing sanity and stability for this dangerous leader with the nuclear codes. I have no idea, nor do I care, whether Ivanka Trump was ever an actual moderating force in the White House. But her antics Tuesday should really be a warning. President Trump will not be moderated. And, if he is reelected, he and his family will rule the White House as an unchecked dynasty.





