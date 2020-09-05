Opinion: How we can contain Covid-19 without a vaccine

This strategy would revolve around the distribution of rapid, saliva-based tests that can be administered at home, so that those who are contagious can be quickly identified and isolated. This would also eliminate the need for contact tracing, which has become a nearly impossible task given the number of those potentially exposed in the US today.

Advances in our technology, along with our knowledge of the coronavirus, enable this strategy. We now know, for example, that people with Covid-19 are at their most contagious shortly after infection (before symptoms even appear) and continue to be infectious for about 10 days thereafter.

During this time, millions, if not billions, of viral particles swarm the airways, escaping into the air whenever these infected individuals cough, sneeze, or even talk loudly. This short period is critical for testing and isolation. Miss that window and people will likely pass the contagion to others.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which detect viral genetic material, are currently our diagnostic of choice due to their ability to detect even trace amounts of the virus. The downside of PCR tests is that they are time-consuming, expensive, and difficult to produce and deploy at scale. Labs across the country have struggled to keep pace with the demand, and many patients have had to wait more than 10 days for results , which essentially invalidates the point of testing.

The development of rapid antigen tests that deliver results within…

Read The Full Article