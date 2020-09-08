Opinion: Dear White women, let’s not fall for Trump’s racist bet on us

President Donald Trump is betting that you will be more scared of Black people than you will be of dying of Covid-19, losing your job or your children’s schools not reopening.

If you’re a mom or a caregiver, you already know that the amount of thankless, unsung work we did was barely manageable before the pandemic. But now, thanks in part to Trump’s failure to listen to the scientists and to actually deal with the reality of the Covid virus, so many of our children are not back to school, as they are in Europe . So now, we have an extra job that is more maddening, more stressful than anything we had before — educating our children remotely.

Now our children’s futures depend on how well we do as teaching assistants, which, in my case, is not very well. The other day, while doing a mindfulness assignment, I yelled at my son, “Take ten deep breaths or else!” I guarantee that was not the intention of this exercise.

Now we are fighting with our kids, pleading with our kids, bargaining with our kids — while they are whining, crying and wondering, as my son did, “Mommy, why are you being so mean?” So why am I addressing this to just White women when women of color are also struggling with these same dire circumstances? In fact, aren’t Black Americans, including Black women, disproportionately at risk of dying of Covid (as are Native American and Latinos) and at greater risk of experiencing economic hardship from the pandemic? Sadly, yes to all of this. But Black women are…

