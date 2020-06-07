“Operation Warp Speed” is fueling vaccine fears, two experts say

The federal government’s “Operation Warp Speed” vaccine program, using its emphasis on quick production and testing of experimental coronavirus vaccines, is fueling fears already stirred up by vaccine skeptics, two experts said Friday.

The approach it self is maybe not unreasonable, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine and professor of pediatrics and molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine. But the way it’s being communicated is scaring people, that he told CNN.

“The way the message is coming out of Operation Warp Speed creates a lot of chaos and confusion. And it is enabling the anti-vaccine movement,” Hotez said.

A White House coronavirus task force source told CNN earlier this week that the Trump Administration’s Warp Speed program had plumped for five businesses most likely to make a Covid-19 vaccine — whittled down from 14 last month when “Operation Warp Speed” premiered.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says that he expects as much as 100,000 doses of just one vaccine, created by biotech company Moderna, to be available by the end of the year, willing to be rolled out if it is shown to work safely to safeguard people against coronavirus illness in clinical trials which can be now underway.

He has said one of the candidates could be ready as early as January. That is a highly accelerated schedule, as vaccines an average of take years to produce.

“We think we are going to have a vaccine in the pretty near future, and if we do, we are going to really be a big step ahead,” Trump said last month.