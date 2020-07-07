Operation Warp Speed commits $1.6 billion to Covid-19 vaccine maker Novavax

“It speaks to the confidence that they have in our platform to be able to develop a vaccine,” Stanley Erck, Novavax’s president and CEO, said Monday within an interview with CNN.

Erck said Novavax’s vaccine could be available on the market by the initial quarter of next year.

Novavax is the fourth company to receive federal funds to conduct large-scale Phase 3 clinical trials and manufacture its Covid-19 vaccine. Each trial is expected to include 30,000 people.

In May, the federal government awarded significantly more than $1.2 billion to pharmaceutical giant AstraZenca for vaccine development. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson also have received Phase 3 contracts.

Phase 1 clinical trial data from Novavax on 131 study subjects is expected by the end of the month, Erck said. Erck said that he expects Novavax to begin those Phase 3 trials in the fourth quarter of this year, or possibly late in the next quarter. Moderna is expected to start its Phase 3 trial later this month. Some study subjects will get the vaccine plus some will get a placebo, or an injection that does nothing. Novavax’s $1.6 billion allows the company to test the vaccine and scale up production prior to its possible approval, with the purpose of delivering 100 million doses by February, Erck said. Novavax’s vaccine has a small the main coronavirus, called the spike protein, which sits atop the virus. The goal is to trick the defense mechanisms into thinking the spike is actually the complete virus. The immune system creates a response, that will then be properly used to attack the real virus. “I think we have a high level of confidence that that our vaccine will set off the appropriate immune response to generate lots of antibodies,” Erck said. Novavax has used this same technology to make vaccine candidates for Ebola, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. While the company has studied these vaccines in humans, none have been placed on the market. Novavax isn’t alone. The other three companies with Phase 3 money — Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson — also use technology that has never resulted in a marketed vaccine. Erck said he is “optimistic” that Novavax’s approach will work and that his team is working “twenty-four seven” on the vaccine. “Everybody understands the importance of what we’re working on. It’s precedent setting,” that he said. In June, Novavax announced a $60 million contract with the usa Department of Defense to deliver 10 million doses to the department. In addition, Novavax receives more than $388 million in funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, or CEPI. The US government isn’t a part of CEPI. “Operation Warp Speed” gets the goal “to begin delivering 300 million … doses of safe and effective vaccine to the American people in 2021,” according to a Department of Health and Human Services statement issued Tuesday morning.

CNN’s Dana Vigue and Wes Bruer contributed to this report.

