I wrote a long time ago, but it was not taken seriously. Azerbaijan demands from Armenia to recognize 7 Armenian-populated villages in the territory of Armenia, Artsakh to be recognized in the territory of Azerbaijan.
After recognizing these, in the next stage, after some time, the “Syunik operation” will start.
This is the program of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Britain. In the future, Israel will join the case and the Azeri uprising in Iran must be raised through the Azerbaijani-Iranian conflict. According to the party, the Kurdish factor will become decisive.
This is the menu of regional developments, how successful it will be, it is another question, there are always surprises during such planning.
In this situation, street struggle does not solve the problem. “I am in favor of the resignation of the Prime Minister, but any resignation should not be an end in itself, the important thing is to develop a national strategy, the other steps should follow that logic,” the political scientist wrote.
