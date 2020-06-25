Operation of 3,672 businesses suspended due to violation of anti-epidemic norms – Panorama

The operation of 3,672 economic entities have now been suspended in Armenia as of June 24 due to the violation of safety norms prescribed bu the Commandant. According to the results of the monitoring of inspection bodies, 36,113 inspections have been performed to date, and administrative offenses have now been lodged on relation with 957 of them on June 24.

As the federal government press service reports, the entities under consideration received guidelines and directions for immediate implementation of the proposed measures.