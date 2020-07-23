Operation Legend: Is it constitutional for federal agents to deploy to Chicago? Judge Napolitano explains

“If the state officials or local officials consent to the introduction of federal assets on the streets and for law enforcement purposes there is no constitutional impediment,” he discussed. “But if they don’t consent, then there is a constitutional impediment.”

President Trump revealed on Wednesday that he is releasing 100 federal agents to Chicago — a relocation that marks a growth of the White House’s intervention into regional police as Trump continues to position himself as the “law and order” president.

The “surge” of agents to Chicago and other American cities becomes part of Operation Legend– called after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was fatally shot while oversleeping a Kansas City home late last month — and comes as federal police officers have actually currently come down on Portland,Ore and Kansas City, Mo.

“The effort to shut down police in their own communities has led to a shocking explosion of shootings, killing, violence, murders,” Trump stated throughout a speech in the White House’s EastRoom “This rampage of violence shocks the conscience of our nation and we will not stand by and watch it happen.”

“It’s important to stress the operations we are talking about are the standard anticrime fighting activities we have been carrying out around the country for decades,” Attorney General Bill Barr stated onWednesday “We will be adding federal agents to the task forces… They will be working shoulder to shoulder with our state and local colleagues.”

“This is a different kind of operation obviously than the tactical teams we use to defend against riots and mob violence and we are going to continue to confront mob violence,” Barr included.

Napolitano discussed why “consent” is the “essence,” pointing to the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s viewpoint on the subject.

“If the feds force the state to spend money or use their state assets in ways they don’t want to do, that violates the concept of federalism,” Napolitano stated. “Federalism is the area of regulatory authority that the states retained when they join the union and health and safety are among them.”

He went on to offer Chicago as an example.

“If Mayor[Lori] Lightfoot states to the chief law officer or the president, ‘Yes, I want your guys to work arm in arm, shoulder to shoulder, as the attorney general said, with my people, but I don’t want them getting in people’s faces, I don’t want them enforcing local laws, I want them to work with my people.’ There is absolutely nothing incorrect with that,” Napolitano stated.

“But if they work on their own and she doesn’t want them there, under the Constitution they have to go.”

Chicago, which is presently experiencing a spat of lethal weapon violence, has actually been a specific target of Trump’s criticism. A shooting at a funeral house previously today left 14 individuals hurt, and followed a weekend that saw 10 individuals eliminated and 60 individuals hurt due to weapon violence.

PORTLAND RESTRICTIONS POLICE FROM DEALING WITH FEDERAL POLICE

“At least 414 people have been murdered in the city this year,” Trump stated. “These are numbers that are not even to be believed.”

In a letter signed by 16 mayors, consisting of, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, getting in touch with Trump to reverse his orders, Lightfoot stated, “We welcome partnership, not dictatorship, and will never tolerate the kind of unconstitutional deployment and state-sanctioned lawlessness we saw in Portland.”

Host Steve Doocy kept in mind that “the president of the United States and the attorney general have every right in the world to go ahead and order in federal agents to protect federal assets” in Portland according to the law, “if the local law enforcement under the direction of the mayor there will not protect federal facilities.”

Napolitano concurred, stating: “They have every right to do so and they would be derelict if they didn’t do so.”

“Portland is a unique situation and it’s very sad. In fact, it’s condemnable because you have a mayor and city officials that have handcuffed the police and so innocent life and valuable property has been harmed as a result of that,” Napolitano stated. “I don’t know what those people can do. They need to throw the mayor out.”

Mayor Wheeler has actually regularly required that President Trump get rid of federal agents released to the city in the middle of criticisms of a heavy-handed reaction versus protesters and reporters and reports that militarized police workers have actually declined to recognize themselves. Wheeler even stated that the federal agents are intensifying the violence inPortland

.

“As [Thomas] Jefferson stated, when the federal government methodically and consistently attacks your rights or declines to safeguard them, it’s time for individuals to modify or eliminate the federal government,” Napolitano stated.

“That is not the case or doesn’t appear to be the case in Chicago or in other states where the president has actually spoken with mayors before deciding to send people in.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He went on to discuss that “if the federal assets are in Portland, just to defend federal property, they have every right to do so but, if they are there to intimidate or affect the protesters, they don’t have a right to do it. In fact, they have to protect the protesters, not push them back.”

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly and The Associated Press contributed to this report.