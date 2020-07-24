Opera Expands Crypto Wallet Top-Ups to the UK

Opera, a popular web browser, continues to expand its cryptocurrency integration by extending crypto wallet top ups to the United Kingdom.

After introducing the service to the United States and some European countries earlier this year, Opera now provides crypto purchases in the U.K. through a partnership with crypto processor Ramp.

Direct to the source

As announced to Cointelegraph on July 24, the solution implements European Open Banking APIs and enables low-fee crypto top-ups via bank accounts or digital banking app Revolut.

Charles Hamel, head of crypto at Opera, says that at the launch U.K. customers will be able to purchase Ethereum (ETH), with more cryptos coming in the near future.

Since Opera launched its first crypto wallet back in 2018, the service has rolled out support for a number of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether, as well as various ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens.

“This means we largely cover most of the top 100 digital assets,” Hamel said. Reportedly the first traditional web browser to ‘go crypto’, Opera’s crypto wallet has more than 170,000 monthly active users to date he said.

Opera goes all in on blockchain

After introducing its first crypto wallet for Android users two years ago, Opera browser has been actively pushing crypto-related developments. In March 2020, Opera became the first browser to enable access to decentralized web pages via a partnership with Unstoppable Domains, a major blockchain domain operator backed by famous industry investor Tim Draper.

Earlier this year, Opera rolled out Bitcoin and Ether wallets in the U.S. and direct crypto purchases with debit cards and Apple Pay. Supporting Ethereum decentralized apps, or DApps, the Nasdaq-listed company has a long-running collaboration with tech company Ledger Capital to investigate potential blockchain applications for Opera products.