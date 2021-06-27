Opentable CEO on ghosting: We want to keep no-show guests accountable with the four strike policy:
Debby Soo, Opentable CEO joins the Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman to discuss new tools to discourage diners from ‘Ghosting’ on reservations.

