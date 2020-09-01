Opening of Armenian embassy in Israel ‘diplomatically correct step’ to avoid  vacuum – opinion – Armenian News

Hermine Mikayelyan

In an interview with Tert.am, Ambassador Arman Navasardyan shared his thoughts over the plans for opening an Armenian embassy to Israel, describing the idea as a diplomatically correct step for boosting the bilateral relations.

The diplomat regretted that Armenia bewared of the Arab World’s reaction back in the 1990s and did not move to open embassies in Yerevan and Tel-Aviv shortly after proclaiming independence.

In his words, the development of diplomatic ties without embassies created a kind of “artificial vacuum” which Armenia’s neighbors – especially Georgia – “successfully filled” by rapidly expanding their multilateral relations with the State of Israel. Navasardyan also warned of the threats coming from Azerbaijan (which considers Israel a number one ally when it comes to the import of weapons). He highlighted the practical aspect of the relations between states which have entered into a transaction over the sale and purchase of modern weaponry.

“The opening of an embassy is, I think, a correct step. but it is important to also bridge the existing gaps to use and develop all the trends and relations potentially offering certain benefits to Armenia. It is a very wide specter of relationship, as we have a lot to learn from Israel in terms of both high technologies, and the…