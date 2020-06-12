OpenAI launches ‘the API’ – an advanced AI language system

OpenAI was established as an independent and nonprofit research institution

It’s now launched an advanced AI language system for businesses

The advanced AI language system bears potential in humanistic interactions

OpenAI, originally a nonprofit AI research organization founded by Elon Musk and also other notable Silicon Valley members in 2015, has this week released a highly advanced AI language system for commercial use.

Built on years of research and ever-growing data troves feeding AI algorithms and neural networks, its product ‘API’ is defined to perform an array of language-related tasks that features translations, compositions of content from news stories to poems, and answering every day questions with a more human voice.

The program has been built by “trillions of words” from texts like the entirety of Wikipedia, countless books and a large chunk of the web. All this data has been analyzed by a supercomputer, enabling API to look at types of language and use them to predict or say what word should come next in sentence, or how exactly to answer a particular question.

We’re releasing an API for accessing new AI models developed by OpenAI. You can “program” the API in natural language with just a couple of examples of your task. See how organizations are using the API today, or join our waitlist: https://t.co/SvTgaFuTzN pic.twitter.com/uoeeuqpDWR — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 11, 2020

OpenAI’s chief technology officer, Greg Brockman, said, “The big mental shift is, it’s much more like talking to a human than formatting things for a machine,” as reported in Wired. “You give it a few questions and answers, and suddenly, it’s in Q&A mode.”

Eli Chen, CEO of startup Veriph.ai, who used an earlier in the day version of OpenAI’s product, told Bloomberg that the AI language system reached a point where it “assimilates all of human knowledge because it has seen everything before.”

It’s an advancement that “very few other companies would be able to afford” to complete.

Although so far a small number of businesses have proven the API – and its own price tag remains unannounced – there could be a lot of applications for businesses to make use of it to boost their services and products.

Companies can adopt the API to enhance their customer support chat systems, for instance – making them a lot more lifelike, ‘smart’ and versatile – although it can be used to develop education services and products and games, and could also be used by marketing and creatives departments to provide creative copy writing recommendations.

In short, it could serve as an alternative option for businesses lacking capital and resources to train an entire department.

Education software maker Quizlet has been utilising the API to automatically generate sentences of specific words to teach vocabulary. Meanwhile, Reddit is testing the API in content moderation tasks, and Casetext is planning to improve its legal research search service.

Startup company Latitude was able to make use of the API to simply help develop their text-based role-playing game that shares similarities to the favorite board game Dungeons & Dragons. Essentially, OpenAI’s API covers a broad array of applications across industries.

Even although launch has been met with excitement as to its potential use cases and breakthroughs, OpenAI’s previous work in the AI languages arena has drawn concern.

Last year, OpenAI developed a text generator trained on a data set of eight million webpages that could conform to the tone and design of a single type of text, creating full articles and other passages of text.

But the organization didn’t share the total version of the text-generation algorithm, named GPT-2, because of concerns over “malicious applications,” such as for example its potential to spread misinformation or ‘fake news’.

“Due to concerns about large language models being used to generate deceptive, biased, or abusive language at scale, we are only releasing a much smaller version of GPT-2 along with sampling code,” OpenAI announced in a blog post this past year.

“We are not releasing the dataset, training code, or GPT-2 model weights.”

For an organization that began with aims to be an open research institution – broadly speaking geared to counterbalance to the ability and close operations of large tech corporations – to one that then took a US$1 billion investment from Microsoft, and is currently commercializing something in order to fund the large upkeep in computing power, the rollout of API has drawn some critique.

Oren Etzioni, the CEO of the Allen Institute for AI, noted that while the company previously cautioned around the dangers of this technology, improving it and turning out to be a product is unquestionably ironic. Etzioni also observed that its AI modeling strategy, leveraging huge amounts of data, is “brawn-over-brain” at the same time when researchers are looking towards models that will learn from finite sources of data.

Brockman called API a major advance towards building advanced AI into virtually every software product and pledged vigilance concerning how the technology is used and the outcomes that occur, but said it’s better to deploy the technology while it could be controlled, before it gets too powerful.

“It is hard to anticipate everything that might happen,” Brockman said. “We don’t think we can get everything right, certainly not up front.”

Last year, Elon Musk stated that he had parted ways with the organization on the basis of it having deviated from its initial goals.