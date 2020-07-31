Open Ear Wireless Sports Headphones, Bluetooth 5.0 Waterproof Sweatproof Headset with Mic for Sport Jogging Running Driving Cycling Hiking Indoor and Outdoor Use



Low Battery

Under power-on mode, the headset prompt Dididi every 30 sec when battery is lower than 10%.

Reset: Press and hold the button for 25 sec.

Power On

Under power-off mode, press and hold the button for 3 sec until the LED indicator flashes green and white. Prompt: Power on pairing.

BT Connection

Open your device’s Bluetooth menu and select “OPENEAR Duet”. Prompt: connected.

Charge

Charge the headphones with DC 5V USB adapter. Adapter higher than DC 5V will cause damage to the headphones. The LED indicator will turn from green to white when charging is complete.

Power Off

Under power-on mode, press and hold the button for 3 sec until the white LED indicator blinks.

Answer Call: Press the button once.

What’s in the box: Open-ear*1 User Manual*1 Charging Cable*1

Not in-ear Safe and comfortable

headphone support waterproof sweatproof

Super lightweight convenient for sports

Specificaiton

Type: Open Ear Wireless Headphone

BT Version:5.0 EDR

Frequency: 20HZ-20KHZ

Connection Distance: 10 meters/30FT

Microphone Sensitivity: -42db

Battery: 120mah

Play Time:≈5 hours(80% Volume)

Call Time:≈6 hours

Standby Time:≈120 hours

Charging Time:≈1.5 hours

Charging Voltage: DC 5V

Attentions

1.Listening to loud music for a long time may cause discomfort, please use medium volume if possible. Do not use high volume for long periods of time.

2. Using headphones will affect your perception of the surrounding environment. Pay more attention when using headphones.

3. Do not remove or modify the headphone, as this may cause damage or burn out.

4. Do not throw, sit on headphones or immerse them in water.

5. Keep it away from fire, hydration and high pressure equipment.

6. Not suitable for children under 3-year-old containing small parts.

Bluetooth Headset Wide Compatible:This bluetooth 5.0 wireless headphone can support almost all device with bluetooth, you can use it connect your phone or ipad easily by wireless free you from cable.and the bluetooth is stable can transmitter up to 10m/30FT,very convenient in daily use

Waterproof and Sweatproof Sport Headphone: IPX6 waterproof technology can resist light rain and sweat, let you enjoy yourself even in sports jogging running driving cycling or hiking.Ergonomic design for comfortable wearing make sure you do sport freely never worry about falling out.

Wireless Earbuds with Long Battey Life:This wireless headphone has built-in 120mAh rechargeable lithium battery. Standby time for 5 days, continuously working time for 5 hours. It also has built-in microphone and Bluetooth 5.0, free you hands to answer phone calls with good sound quality. It needs 1.5 hours for a full charge.

Earbuds Support 6D Sound Quality: 6D panoramic surround sound, high-fidelity audio output, bring immersive music experience, create a sense of space. let you enjoy true music.