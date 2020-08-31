OPEC to cover blockchain tech in second workshop on energy and IT

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has actually revealed that its Second Workshop on Energy and Information Technology will be heldon Sep 21 by means of videoconference.

This year’s occasion sees blockchain innovation sign up with the series of energy and tech- associated subjects to be talked about.

However, it is not likely that the welcomed oil market bigwigs will be going over the energy usage qualities of cryptocurrency. The company is more interested in improving elements such as the supply chain, as OPEC secretary basic Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo discussed:

“The energy industry, particularly the oil sector, has always been eager to utilize and develop the latest cutting-edge technologies to improve efficiency and effectiveness of its operations, along with its environmental credentials.”

Blockchain innovation has actually brought supply-chain performances to an ever-growing series of markets. From the traceability of coffee beans, to openness in the recycling sector and effectiveness gains in worldwide shipping.

It appears that the oil market might be the next in line to have its supply chain logistics improved by blockchain.

Part of the OPEC Secretariat’s continuous research study program, the energy workshop is created to promote conversation and details exchange around emerging innovations in the energy market.

Other subjects set up to be covered at the occasion consist of the future of blue hydrogen, digitalization in the energy market and cyber security.