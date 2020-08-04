OPD handcuffs wrong man at gunpoint in Benson

“It’s not me. It’s not me,” screams out Timothy Hardy in a video.In a video tape-recorded by Hardy’s kid, his kids weep out, enjoying from the window as Omaha cops approached and handcuff their dad.”I was scared. Scared for my family. I didn’t want them to witness me getting gunned down,” stated Hardy.He stated he heard gunshots in his Benson community Thursday night. He strolled his next-door neighbor’s child house to make certain she was safe, and went back to his front yard.Lt Sherie Thomas stated cops then made “contact” with Hardy.”Handcuffed me like I was a fugitive, like I was the suspect,” he stated.In a declaration sent out to KETV, Omaha cops stated they were in the location near 48 th Street and Northwest Radial Highway “looking for an armed suspect that ran from a traffic stop. The suspect was described as a Black Male, dreadlocks, gray tank top, dark shorts, armed with a handgun.” A command officer observed Hardy, and “asked for a repeat of the description and then asked if the suspect was heavyset, and was told ‘yes’ over the radio. The command officer then indicated that he had a party fitting that description but wearing white shorts.””I fit the description. Black guy with dreads,” statedHardy “Basically racial profiling.”Police stated “the command officer approached and held him at gunpoint till Uniform …
