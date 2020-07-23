Opard Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 32 oz Vacuum Insulated Double Walled Leak Proof Sports Water Bottle with Straw for Gym Travel Camping



Price: $23.99 - $16.98

(as of Jul 23,2020 08:41:42 UTC – Details)





【Easy to Drink】The Straw Lid twists on tightly to the bottle and has a spout that flips up and down. A clear straw attaches to the bottom of the lid and can be easily removed for cleaning (two straws are included).

【Leak Proof and Sweat Proof】 The bottle cap fits well with the bottle and the BPA-free silicone rubber on each lid ensures no leak, no plastic smell. Condensation never appears on the steel bottle. No more worry about water bottle will sweat in your bag.

【Easy to Carry with Rotating Handle】 New Straw Lid with rotating handle makes the bottle so easy to take with you no matter where you go and the straw top means no risk of spillage. Portable for carrying around, best hydration bottle for your gym, cycling, sports, travel and school.

【What do you get】 A water bottle with straw lid, 2 straws and a straw brush. 30-day money back, 12-mouth warranty, lifetime dedicated support for all customers. All messages will be responded within 24 hours.