Opard Sports Water Bottle, 20 Oz BPA Free Non-Toxic Tritan Plastic Water Bottle with Leak Proof Flip Top Lid for Gym Yoga Fitness Camping

Product Description

Opard Sports Water Bottle



Product Features



BPA Free

Opard water bottle is made of BPA free and non-toxic tritan material. Please rest assured to use it and no worrying about harmful materials will affect your health. The water bottle can hold 20 Oz(600 ml) water as well as the applicable temperature is -10℃ ~ 80℃.

Filter for Fruit Infuser

The removable filter prevents ice cubes and tea bags from being swallowed. It is an excellent fruit infuser, can add lemon, blueberries, watermelon, grape, melon, strawberry or mint etc.

The Fast Flow Drinking Spout

Unique mouth opening for fast water flow and helps you hydrated faster.

Great for Sports and Fitness

It keeps you hydrated after working out. A must-have you can think of for gym, fitness, camping, cycling, running, yoga and travel.

How To Use

Step 1: Flip down the top latch.

Step 2: Press the button with your thumb.

Step 3: The lid pops open and enjoy.

Step 4: Lock up the latch to keep the lid well in place.

Package Included

1 × Water Bottle

1 × User’s Manual

【Eco-friendly Material】: This 20-ounce water bottle is made of 100% BPA free Non-toxic Tritan plastic and friendly to the environment. A food grade PP material lid and a silicone seal ring are preventing liquid from leaking.

【One Handed Drinking】: It features an innovative thumbs release and locking system that helps one hand push opening/locking and keeps the cap opening while drinking.

【Free Fruit Water Recipes E-Book】: Buy now and receive a free e-book with all kinds of fruit mixed soaked recipe, helping you to pick right fruit for different flavour. The e-book will be sent by e-mail, or you can download the PDF through https://www.amazon.com/clouddrive/share/hqyLkwYHoQxFCXfvYAPKkCqLR7IJH8ZbOISGFRRmvKw

【2 Fingers To Carry】: Carrying loop makes it portable and easy to carry a full bottle with two fingers wherever you go. A must-have you can think of for gym, fitness, camping, cycling, running, yoga and travel.

【The Fast Flow Drinking Spout】: Unique mouth opening for fast water flow and helps you hydrated faster. Wide mouth makes it easy to drink/pour liquid and fill with ice cubes.