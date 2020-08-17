Opard 30oz Sports Water Bottle with Leak Proof Flip Top Lid BPA Free Tritan Reusable Plastic for Gym and Outdoor



Price: $11.99

(as of Aug 17,2020 00:41:49 UTC – Details)





【TRANSLUCENT AND MATTE】- This water bottle is a matte finish that is very stylish and beautiful, and you can see clearly how much water was drinking from the scale of the bottle.

【REMOVABLE STRAINER】- While tap water tastes boring and tedious, this strainer/filter allows you to infuse fruit & tea in your bottle and the wide mouth is extremely enough to fit ice cubes.

【PRACTICAL DESIGN】- Lightweight with a durable carry-ring, so you can carry your bottle easily. Also, simply push the secure lock releasing flip top lid just by one hand.

【BPA & TOXIN FREE】- This 30oz/900ml frosted water bottle is made of 100% BPA free Non-toxic Tritan, PP plastic material lid, and food-grade silicone leak-proof dust-proof seal, eco-friendly choice.

【IDEAL GIFT FOR FITNESS】- May your best friend love camping, cycling, traveling, outdoor activities, or hit the gym regularly, this excellent bottle is the best gift you can think of now!