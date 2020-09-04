OontZ True Wireless BudZ Ultra – Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds, 5.0 Bluetooth Earbuds, Superior Sound, Customizable Fit, Compact Charging Case, Headset with Microphone (Black)



Price: $39.99

(as of Sep 04,2020 05:48:23 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Superior Sound and Rich Bass



Balanced audio performance at every volume level producing exceptional clear high-quality sound

Clear highs, Distinct mids and Rich bass

Quite Mode – Active noise cancellation technology provides immersive sound by blocking out external noise and distractions around you, so you only hear your favorite music or movie in enhanced clarity

Sound Passthrough Mode – Allows external sounds to passthrough the BudZ to hear the world around you.

Talk with one OontZ True Wireless BudZ ULTRA while the other BudZ charges

Soft and flexible BudZ Comfort Cushions provide a comfortable secure fit that stay in place

Sweatproof – Weatherproof – Splashproof

Our advanced antenna design and Bluetooth 5.0 connects in just seconds and sounds great with the iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPad, Samsung Galaxy 8, Samsung Galaxy 9, Samsung Note, Smartphones, Laptops, computers, Mac, and all other Bluetooth devices

Features, Performance, Style and Comfort make it the perfect true wireless Bluetooth earbuds for listening to your music

Up to 6 hours Playtime – Delivers up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge with 12 additional hours of playtime from the small charging case

Technology Advanced Design delivering Versatile, Superior Sounding and Comfortable True Wireless Earbuds



Quiet Mode

Reduces background noise that dramatically improves your listening enjoyment for movies, audio books and music on airplanes, subways, busy workplaces, and the gym.

Sound Passthrough Mode

Allows external sounds to pass through the BudZ to hear the world around you, with a press of a button you can hear the traffic around you or announcements in a public place.

Freedom to Talk

Designed with Built-in noise cancelling microphones on each BudZ to provide crystal clear speech and superior communications with easy access to answer, hang up, or reject an incoming call with a just a touch. The perfect work from home or on the go Bluetooth headset.

Small, Light Weight and Comfortable

Comfortable and secure fit with our soft and flexible in-ear proprietary BudZ Comfort Cushions. Providing a higher level of comfort for hours of listening with a stay in place fit for exercising or just enjoying your favorite music, movie, or audio book.

Compact Charging Case

Small compact charging case provides convenient storage and charging of the OontZ True Wireless BudZ ULTRA for an additional 12 hours of playtime.

Charge one BudZ while using the other. When the battery is low swap them without interrupting your call.

Talk to Siri

Activate Siri with either button on the OontZ True Wireless BudZ and talk to Siri running on your iPhone. With Siri you can ask to play music, text or make phone calls, hear the news, check the weather, and more.

Comfortable High-Quality True Wireless Earbuds – Built with Advanced Technology



The OontZ TrueWireless BudZ offers all the critical features you’re looking for and the best sound:



Connects easily and sounds great with the iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPad, Samsung Galaxy 8, Samsung Galaxy 9, Samsung Note, Smartphones, Laptops, computers, Mac, and all other Bluetooth devices.

Touch controls for easy access to track forward, track back, play/pause, Siri and more

Up to 6 hours of playtime – plays up to 6 hours at 2/3 volume on a full charge* with an additional 12 hours from the small compact charging case.

Package Includes: OontZ True Wireless BudZ ULTRA, Charging Case, USB Type C Charging Cable, 3 Pairs of In-Ear BudZ (1 Pair each of Small, Medium, and Large), Quick Start Guide

* Battery play time varies and may be less than 6 hours for several reasons including the listening volume; the louder the volume, the shorter the play time.

Bluetooth Version

BT 5.0

BT 5.0

BT 5.0

BT 5.0

BT 5.0

BT 5.0

Wireless Type

Wired Bluetooth Earbuds

Wired Bluetooth Earbuds

True Wireless Earbuds

True Wireless Earbuds

True Wireless Earbuds

True Wireless Earbuds

Play Controls

In-Line Module

In-Line Module

On-Ear Button

On-Ear Button

On-Ear Touch Control

On-Ear Touch Control

Playtime

8 Hours

8 Hours

3 Hours Plus Additional 9 Hours from Charging Case

3 Hours Plus Additional 9 Hours from Charging Case

6 Hours Plus Additional 12 Hours from Charging Case

6 Hours Plus Additional 12 Hours from Charging Case

Water Resistance

IPX7

IPX7

IPX5

IPX5

IPX5

IPX5

Quiet Mode

✓

✓

Sound Passthrough Mode

✓

✓

QUIET MODE – Active noise cancellation technology provide immersive sound by blocking out external noise and distractions around you, so you only hear your favorite music or movie in enhanced clarity. SOUND PASSTHROUGH MODE – Allows external sounds to passthrough the BudZ to hear the world around you. No need to remove your BudZ, with a touch of a button you can hear the traffic around you, announcements on an airplane or order at your favorite coffee shop.

ULTRA-COMFORTABLE and SECURE FIT – BudZ Comfort Cushions provide a customizable fit for a higher level of comfort for hours of listening with a secure, stay-in-place fit. SWEATPROOF WEATHERPROOF SPLASHPROOF – Certified to protect against rain, and sweat from rigorous exercise, fitness and running. The OontZ True Wireless BudZ ULTRA with Quiet Mode and Sound Passthrough Mode are the ideal True Wireless earbuds designed for comfort with exceptional sound.

QUICK AND EASY CONNECTION – OontZ True Wireless BudZ ULTRA automatically connect with each other when removed from the Charging Case and with the last Bluetooth device they were connected; ON EAR TOUCH CONTROLS – With just a touch the OontZ True Wireless Budz ULTRA provide easy access to Play-Pause, switching between Quite Mode and Sound Passthrough Mode, Answering or hanging up a call and talking to SIRI.

PLAYTIME UP TO 6 HOURS: Delivers up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge with 12 additional hours of playtime from the small charging case; PACKAGE INCLUDES: OontZ True Wireless BudZ ULTRA, Charging Case, Type C USB Charging Cable, 1-Small 1-Medium and 1-Large BudZ Comfort Cushions.