OontZ Angle 3 Ultra (3rd Gen) 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker (Updated), 14 Watts, Hi-Quality Sound & Bass, 100 Ft Wireless Range, Play Two Speakers Together, IPX7, Bluetooth Speakers by SoundWorks (Black)

OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker, 14-Watts Deliver Bigger Bass and High Quality Sound, 100 Foot Wireless Range, 20 Hours of Playtime, Play Two Together, IPX7 Waterproof, Bluetooth Speakers by Cambridge SoundWorks

Crystal Clear Mids and Highs with Enhanced Bass – Distortion Free even at Maximum Volume



Room Filling High Quality Sound

The High-Quality Sound, Power and features makes the OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA the Perfect Bluetooth Speaker.

14 Watts of power delivers loud room filling volume from the dual precision stereo drivers and proprietary passive bass radiator.

Our digital audio processor pumps up the bass and enhances the clarity of the mids and highs.

Proprietary passive bass radiator enhances bass output delivering rich full bass.

Unique triangular design and downward facing bass radiator enhance the sound quality of the music and vocals.

The OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA Next Generation Bluetooth Speaker with Exceptional High Quality Sound



Exceptionally clear high-quality stereo sound, with rich accurate bass.

Room filling volume with no distortion even at maximum volume.

Play up to 100 unobstructed feet from your Echo Dot, Echo, iPhone, Galaxy, or other Bluetooth device.

Waterproof – IPX7 Certified Waterproof Bluetooth speaker makes the perfect outdoor speaker for the pool and beach. Can be submerged in water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes.

Play up to 20 Hours on a single charge.

Play your music to Two OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA speakers together for amazing stereo separation.

Our advance antenna design and Bluetooth 5.0 deliver fast wireless connection and incredible Bluetooth range.

Features, Performance, Style and Portability make it the Perfect Bluetooth speaker.

Play your music up to 100 unobstructed feet apart in two different areas simultaneously!

Fill two areas with great sound, easily connect two OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA Speakers together and play in separate areas

You can place the two OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA in separate areas up to an incredible 100 unobstructed feet apart*

Let the music flow from space to space, with full stereo playing from each speaker

The two OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA speakers can connect and play together each time you turn them on

Each OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA is sold separately

Specs

Connects easily and sounds great with the Echo Dot, Echo Dot 3rd Gen, Echo, Echo Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPad, Samsung Galaxy 8, Samsung Galaxy 9, Samsung Note, Smartphones, Laptops, computers, Mac, and all other Bluetooth devices.

Talk to SIRI from your OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA – just press the speaker and talk to Siri when connected over Bluetooth to your iPhone or iPad.

Built-in Microphone for wireless hand free personal speaker phone.

Aux-In jack for playing from TV’s and non-Bluetooth devices.

Size: 6.5 inches x 2.75 inches x 2.75 inches; Weight: 15 Ounces; Package includes: OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA, Micro USB Charging Cable, 3.5mm Audio Cable, Comprehensive and User Friendly Quick Start Guide

US based support that is Friendly, Professional and Knowledgeable

* walls or obstructions will significantly reduce the distance apart the two speakers can play together.

** Battery play time varies and may be less than 20 hours for several reasons including the listening volume; the louder the volume, the shorter the play time.

100 – FOOT BLUETOOTH RANGE – Play up to 100 feet away from your device; our advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 5.0 provides fast connection and incredible wireless Bluetooth range of up to 100 unobstructed feet from your Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Note, Smartphone, Computer, Laptop and Tablet. Connects quickly and easily

PLAY YOUR MUSIC TO TWO OONTZ ANGLE 3 ULTRA SPEAKERS – Wirelessly connect two OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA speakers together, one speaker plays left the channel and the other plays the right, for incredible stereo separation. Set each speaker to play full stereo and place the speakers in different areas up to 100 unobstructed feet apart. To play the audio from a video, your TV or device needs to be connected to one of the OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA speakers using the 3.5mm audio cable; Speakers sold separately

TOTALLY WATERPROOF – IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth speaker makes the perfect outdoor speaker for the pool and beach. Can be submerged in water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes.

PLAY UP TO 20 HOURS ON A SINGLE CHARGE – Play from morning till night with up to 20 hour playtime; BUILT IN MIC for hands free personal speakerphone for calls from an iPhone or Smartphone and talking to Siri from your iPhone or iPad; INCLUDES Micro USB Charging Cable and a 3.5mm audio cable; Official OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA Carry Case sold separately on Amazon