OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) – Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass, 100 Ft Wireless Range, Microphone, IPX5, Bluetooth Speakers by Cambridge Sound Works (Black)

Product Description

OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Millions of OontZ Angle 3 Speakers have been sold and the 3rd Generation is further enhanced, Louder volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass, and incredible 100-foot Wireless Bluetooth Range, larger battery and IPX5 certified rainproof

The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Enhanced for Even Greater Audio Performance

The new OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) delivers higher quality sound, with exceptional clarity

Surprisingly loud, the Volume Booster 10+ watt power AMP pumps out more volume

Incredible Bluetooth Wireless Range Play up to 100 unobstructed feet away from your Bluetooth device.

Our advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 technology provides faster connection to your device.

Ultra-Portable just 10 ounces, with 14-hour playtime makes for the perfect portable speaker

Plays Surprising Loud – Crystal Clear Mids and Highs with Enhanced Bass

10 Watt AMP Power AMP plays surprisingly loud, distortion Free even at max volume

Custom designed precision stereo drivers deliver crystal clear Highs and Mids

Bass output is enhanced by our proprietary downward facing passive bass radiator

Unique triangular design expands the sound stand and enhances the sound quality of the music and vocals.

Play your Music up to 100 feet away from Echo Dot, iPhone, Cell Phone or any Bluetooth device



Incredible 100 Foot Wireless Bluetooth Range

Play up to 100 unobstructed feet away from your device*

Our Advanced antenna design provides for a quicker connection and greater wireless range

Place your OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) where you want, and your device can be up to 100 feet away.

* walls or obstructions will significantly reduce the distance apart the two speakers can play together.

Play morning till night with 14 Hour Playtime, RainProof and SplashProof IPX5 Certified



IPX5 Certified Water Resistant

Splash proof, rainproof, Dustproof, outdoor travel speaker.

Perfect for the beach, poolside, golf cart, everywhere you go.

Water resistant IPX5 can resist gentle water spray and splash. but cannot be partially or fully submerged.

Play From Morning Till Night with 14 Hours of Playtime

Battery for Longer battery playtime up to 14 hours at 2/3** volume,

You can play your music while the OontZ Angle 3 is charging so you keep the music going around the clock

Specs

Connects easily and sounds great with the Echo Dot, Echo Dot 3rd Gen, Echo, Echo Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPad, Samsung Galaxy 8, Samsung Galaxy 9, Samsung Note, Smartphones, Laptops, computers, Mac, and all other Bluetooth devices

Aux In Port for connecting to non-Bluetooth devices, use a 3.5mm Audio Cable.

The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) supports Track Forward and Track Back, and Built-in Mic for handsfree personal speakerphone, for calls from your iPhone or Smartphone

Just over 9 ounces, Size: 5.25 inches x 2.6 inches x 2.8 inches

Package includes: OontZ Angle 3, Micro USB Charging Cable, Comprehensive and User Friendly Quick Start Guide

US based support that is Friendly, Professional and Knowledgeable

** Battery play time at 2/3 volume. Playtime is be lesser for louder volumes

Bluetooth Range

Supports Playing Two Together

Play Two OontZ Angle 3 RainDance speakers together

Play Two OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA speakers together

Play Two OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA Pro Edition speakers together

Play Two OontZ Angle 3XL ULTRA speakers together

Power

5 Watts

10 Watts

10 Watts

14 Watts

21 Watts

24 Watts

Battery Playtime

Up to 10 Hours

Up to 14 Hours

Up to 14 Hours

Up to 20 Hours

Up to 15 Hours

Up to 8 Hours

Bass Radiators

1

1

1

1

1

3

Water Resistance

IPX5

IPX5

IPX7 Waterproof

IPX7 Waterproof

IPX7 Waterproof

IPX5

Supports OontZ App

Control Advanced Functions

