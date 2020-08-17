Ontology rolls out new decentralized identity system for DeFi users

The option intends to increase security and streamline handling and trading crypto.

The system will let OScore users confirm the precise worth of their crypto by means of ONT ID.

Lenders are likewise set to benefit, viewing as the system minimizes danger by guaranteeing openness.

Ontology has actually revealed the launch of its new decentralized option. The network revealed this news by means of an article on August 11, keeping in mind that the option would provide crypto adopters more security. On top of this, the system would assist relieve the procedure of handling and trading crypto properties. Per the publication, Ontology jobs that this option will provide crypto holders benefits that resemble the ones that EU’s Open Banking Initiative has actually presented to the standard financing sector.

According to the blog post, Ontology’s decentralized identity option will assist the user experience for crypto lovers around the world. For circumstances, it will approve them access to a well-rounded view of their properties on one control panel by means of the Ontology site or the ONTO app. In so doing, the item will provide users a clear view of their properties no matter the wallets in which they are kept. Apart from this, adopters will remain in a position to see their OScore, Ontology’s credit history system on any chain.



In the post, Ontology likewise released a graphic chart that details how the option functions. The network likewise divulged that it is dealing with incorporating the option into BTC and ETH as it prepares to handle increased need for cross-chain interoperability.

Transforming information transfer and management

Commenting on this new identity option, Ontology’s creator Li Jun stated,

“Ontology is on a mission to change the way data is managed and transferred, increasing security, protection, and value for all parties involved. It is inevitable that DeFi developments will be subject to strict regulations, just as is the case with traditional finance. Thus, ensuring that reliable mechanisms for the verification of user identity are in place is vital. Ontology is providing a solution that connects users’ assets to their identity, providing increased security and trust to all parties, connecting the missing pieces of decentralized finance’s ecosystem.”

According to Jun, numerous crypto adopters hold their crypto holdings in various wallets. In turn, this produces an issue when a user attempts to obtain crypto. This is due to the fact that it is hard to confirm their holdings. By leveraging ONT ID, Ontology’s OScore lets crypto adopters confirm the precise worth of their holdings.

On top of this, OScore allows them to see their monetary history throughout the wallets they utilize. Al this without needing to reveal a complete list of their holding. In so doing, the option guarantees information security, viewing as delicate details stays concealed. The option likewise reduces danger for loan providers as it increases openness and trust. It likewise enables them to work out due diligence prior to financing out crypto.