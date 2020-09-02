OnlyFans confirms new caps on tips and pay-per-view content, but says the changes are unrelated to Bella Thorne

OnlyFans verified new guideline changes to The Verge today that might affect just how much cash developers make on the platform, along with how rapidly they make money. The new guidelines consist of a $100 cap on paid personal messages, compared to $200 prior to, and a $50 cap on pay-per-view posts for developers who do not charge a membership, compared to $200 formerly.

There’s likewise a new optimum idea rate of $100 for the initially 4 months a developer is active on the website. After that point, it increases to $200, which was the requirement for all developers up till this point. OnlyFans is likewise extending the pending payment duration from 7 to 21 days for developers in 14 nations, consisting of India, Belize, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Venezuela.

OnlyFans says the changes show an “evolving process” that’s implied to “ensure payment protection for both content creators and users.”

The changes come just a couple weeks after starlet Bella Thorne signed up with the service and made $1 million in subscription money in simply a day. During her week on the platform, she likewise apparently charged $200 for a pay-per-view post that didn’t provide on guaranteed nudity, sustaining reports that the platform made its changes due to the fact that individuals desired refunds after investing a substantial quantity of cash for the content. OnlyFans developers …