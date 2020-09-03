Only two LMP2 entries for Road Atlanta race

The Florida-based team announced on Tuesday evening that it won’t take part in the six-hour Grand Prix at Road Atlanta due to COVID-19-related quarantine and travel restrictions, despite appearing on the initial entry list for the race with its Oreca 07.

It leaves only PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports and Era Motorsport entered for the third of six points-paying rounds for the LMP2 class this season.

DragonSpeed had already announced it would be scaling back its IMSA commitments for the year after securing a second entry for the Le Mans 24 Hours, while Tower Motorsport by Starworks did not take part in the previous race at Road America.

“This season has been really difficult for everyone and is even harder for teams like us who have international members,” Performance Tech team boss Brent O’Neill said.

“We still have two Prototype Challenge races left that I need my guys in the country and healthy for, so we’ve shifted our focus to Round 5 at Mid-Ohio.

“It’s always tough to miss a race but there are a lot of more moving pieces than usual so I think we made the right call by sitting this week out.”

The team’s statement added that the only remaining IMSA races in which it can guarantee its participation are Petit Le Mans in October and November’s Sebring 12 Hours finale.

