Only three out of 53 countries say US has handled coronavirus better than China | World news

China has beaten the US in the battle for world opinion on the handling of coronavirus, based on new polling, with only three countries out of 53 believing the US has handled the pandemic better than its superpower rival.

The survey comes ahead of a significant conference on the future of democracy this week, as a result of be addressed by the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state John Kerry and the Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong. The conference may very well be a rallying point for pro-democracy activists as China and the US enter an a lot more explicit ideological contest.

The 53-country survey of 120,000 people by the German polling firm Dalia Research and the Alliance of Democracies Foundation, an organisation headed by the former Nato secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen, reveals deep dissatisfaction with US leadership.

The survey found electorates in Greece (89%), Taiwan (87%), Ireland (87%), South Korea, Australia and Denmark (all 86%) are happiest world wide with the performance of their government in controlling the coronavirus. At the underside end of the scale are Brazil, France, Italy, the US and the united kingdom.

Only a third of people around the world said the US responded well to Covid-19, compared with more than 60% who said China’s response was good. In only three countries – Taiwan, the US and South Korea – do more folks think the US has responded well to the pandemic than think China has responded well.

Reflecting Donald Trump’s unpopularity globally, merely a third of Europeans believe the US is a positive force for global democracy, compared with half who say it has had a poor impact. The positive figure has fallen 4% considering that the same survey last year. Majorities in all 15 of the European countries surveyed say the US has a poor impact on world wide democracy, with the net negative score at -40% in Germany.

EU foreign ministers will meet on Monday to go over how far to take a more sceptical way of China. There is a reluctance to enlist in an all-out trade war, and concern that the US is because of implement a law which will require businesses to certify that their entire world wide supply chain – not only the part of the company that sells to the US government – is devoid of equipment from Huawei, the telecoms company ZTE corps, and other Chinese companies.

This kind of measure has generated to a striking rise of anti-American feeling within China, the survey shows. The share of Chinese people who think the US has a poor influence on democracy around the globe almost doubled since 2019 from 38% to 64% in 2020, moving China up to the very best rank because the country most important of the US.

Rasmussen, a former Danish prime minister, said: “Covid-19 is also a litmus test for democracy. Democracy is still alive in the hearts and minds of people across the world, but this study highlights a disconnect between citizens and their governments. It should act as a wake-up call to democratic leaders that people want more democracy and freedom after Covid-19.”

Half of Americans and just over half of French, Italians and Belgians say their country is democratic. Every country surveyed shows a “democratic deficit” – a gap between the percentage who feel democracy is essential and those who feel they live in a democratic country

The largest democratic deficits were recorded in Venezuela (50%), Poland (48%), Hungary (42%), Ukraine (39%) and Thailand (35%).

The Alliance of Democracies Foundation has previously conducted research on the extent of election meddling by authoritarian countries making recommendations on how social media businesses could do more to shut down bots run by foreign governments.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, on Sunday ruled out a transatlantic alliance against China a day before talks with Pompeo, and called for a “big, positive agenda for EU-China cooperation”.

The meeting between Pompeo and EU foreign ministers is likely to focus on China and “disinformation”, and will be followed in a week’s time by the very first EU-China summit under the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, and European council president, Charles Michel. The two EU chiefs will meet with the Chinese premier, Li Keqiang, with the discussions likely to focus on market access.





Borrell said the EU wouldn’t pick a side in the US-China conflict. “Amid US-China tensions as the main axis of global politics, the pressure to ‘choose sides’ is increasing,” that he said. “We as Europeans have to do it ‘my way’, with all the challenges this brings.”

He also admitted there have been internal divisions within the EU with some desperate to follow an insurance plan of equidistance between China and Europe, and others urging Europe to align with the US.

He said the transatlantic relationship remained vital for Europe – “the values we share form its bedrock” – but that it absolutely was strained by the Trump administration taking “unilateral decisions with which we do not always agree”.