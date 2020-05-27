Only one-third of people in first coronavirus contact tracing scheme in UK self-isolated on request

Only one third of people involved in that the UK’s first contact tracing scheme consented to self-isolate, the organisers have shown.

A retired physician who setup the scheme in Sheffield said the difficulties with the pilot program introduced a “major challenge” for its government’s evaluation and follow up programme, established on Friday.

The DIY contact tracing group, established by retired physicians and public health officials in April since the Sheffield Community Contact Tracers, said they’d fought in specific to convince wellbeing and care employees to self-isolate.

The team originally identified 58 contacts from 10 coronavirus cases. Some 19 were termed, given guidance, and followed closely for the advocated 14 day quarantine. One became sick.

However, that the 10 first cases were either incapable or unwilling to offer the specifics of the staying 39 contacts. Of those, 29 worked for the NHS or a care home provider. Their companies were contacted and given the self-isolation information, although some said they’d pass on data to employees, they didn’t offer additional information to permit for follow-up. Others refused to collaborate.