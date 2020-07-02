Only One Party Will Teach Your Kids To Love America

Representative Dan Crenshaw, responding to mobs demanding an entire erasure of American historical past, believes the 2020 election is rapidly turning into a referendum on who loves this nation and who despises it.

Speaking with “Fox & Friends” on Monday, the Texas Republican mentioned an op-ed he wrote for the National Review wherein he denounced the leftist “outrage mob.”

“The whole political correctness debate,” Crenshaw argues, was “always just some kind of nice-feeling platform from which to launch this thing, which is essentially a purge of American ideals and the things that bring us together as Americans.”

2020 is basically coming down as to if it not you imagine America is essentially nation, he continued.

“There’s one party that will teach your kids to love America and there’s one party that won’t stand up for it and that really matters in 2020,” says Crenshaw.

“There’s one party that will teach your kids to love America, and there’s one party that won’t stand up for it.” “You can never appease the mob. Not until the destruction of America is complete. That’s what they’re after.” @DanCrenshawTX @kilmeade pic.twitter.com/9TLKyPU4HQ — Ed 4 Truth 🇺🇸 (@ed_4_truth) June 29, 2020

Who Loves America?

The congressman went on to notice the outrage mob that wishes every part with lower than 100% purity to be erased from historical past won’t ever cease, it doesn’t matter what you give them.

“My well-intentioned liberal friends, they always want to give an inch and then another inch and then another inch because they want to be liked and they want to be liked by the far-left Progressives,” Crenshaw defined.

“They think they can be appeased, but you can never appease the mob and this is the lesson that Americans have to learn.”

He’s correct on all fronts excluding the phrase ‘well-intentioned liberal friends.’

It’s debatable that a lot of these on the left agree with this ignorant mob mentality. They assist it. They are a part of it.

Crenshaw is certain to notice that statues honoring Confederate supporters ought to be debated and reviewed. But after they begin coming for George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and church buildings, then it’s time to combat again.

lol Eric, why do you all the time set your self up for a harsh fact-check? If you learn the piece, I say we must always speak about eradicating Confederate statues, however we should defend Washington, Grant, Roosevelt, Lincoln and others. Do you not agree? https://t.co/SPRYlbaNer pic.twitter.com/esWO3g3ZOT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 29, 2020

Not Just The Online Mob

Crenshaw makes a really essential level in his op-ed this previous weekend and within the interview – primarily that the cancel tradition rubbish coming from the left isn’t simply remoted on-line.

It’s in our training system. It’s in our companies.

And he’s urging it to cease.

“Tell corporate CEO’s to stop giving in, stop letting them erase everything about us,” he pleaded.

“It’s telling your teachers, start teaching why America is actually good, stop teaching the counter-argument to America to our kids,” Crenshaw added. “They’re growing up hating this country.”

The liberal mobs must be shut down and sanity restored to this nation.