Only NBA Player To Stand For The National Anthem Reveals Why He Refuses To Take A Knee

In the week considering that the NBA resumed video games, only one player has actually meant the national anthem and declined to kneel. Now, that player is speaking up to expose precisely why he chose to stand.

During an interview on Friday, Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic was challenged by a press reporter for not kneeling throughout “The Star Spangled Banner.” The press reporter then asked Isaac if he thinks black lives matter, regardless of the truth that the player is black.

“Absolutely,” Isaac responded. “I believe that black lives matter. A lot went into my decision and part of it is, first off, it’s my thought that kneeling or wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt don’t go hand-in-hand with supporting black lives.”

“I think when you look around, racism isn’t the only thing that plagues our society. That plagues our nation, that plagues our world,” he included. “I feel like coming together on that message that we want to get past not only racism but everything that plagues us in society I feel like the answer to it is the Gospel.”

Not stopping there, CNN reported that Isaac went on to repeat: