The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic Davit Babayan wrote on his Facebook page ․

“When world politics և international relations have entered the realm of naked geopolitics, which is characterized by the supremacy of national interests, strategic-tactical calculations, where rights and laws have practically ceased to matter, the main imperative is the maintenance of strong national values ​​in public life, state-building and foreign policy. in.

Yes, this is one of the most effective ways to deal with challenges and dangers in the world of cynicism and hypocrisy. Internal and external hostile vectors are well aware of its potential, trying in every way to undermine the value system, replace them, ridicule traditions and principles, presenting them as remnants of a backward past.

Many countries have fallen victim to this. Only healthy conservatism is able to synthesize progress, traditions and values, thus saving the country and the people in this unscrupulous world. “



