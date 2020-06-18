The government has spent less than 25 % of what it promised to replace dangerous Grenfell-style cladding, leaving 300 highrise buildings still not fixed three years following the disaster.

Ministers pledged £400m in May 2018 to strip social housing towers of aluminium composite material (ACM) panels similar to people who spread the fire at Grenfell Tower in west London, killing 72 people in June 2017. But only £133m has been spent, a National Audit Office report found, leaving more than half of the 154 affected blocks still needing work.

Of a further £200m earmarked in May 2019 to fix private blocks, only £1.4m has been spent and only 14% of the affected buildings have now been fully fixed, according to the government figures.

MPs said on Thursday night they would launch an investigation in to the programme through the public accounts committee (PAC) and the NAO, adding that the federal government had missed its own targets and had “a long way to go”.

“The government has taken steps which have had the effect of preventing people from selling homes, have ratcheted up costs for insurance and waking watch and see residents faced with eye watering bills for remediation work,” said Meg Hillier, chair of the PAC. “The government has not completed its own plan to fix what we know needs fixing and there is no clarity over who will pay for it.”

One of the UK’s largest housebuilders, Berkeley Homes, this week argued for the relaxation of a ban on ACM panels having its chief executive, Rob Perrins, telling the Times: “It’s low risk.”

The panels were identified in the public inquiry as the main cause for the rapid spread of fire through the cladding system at Grenfell. Residents in affected blocks have now been paying thousands of pounds each for fire wardens to patrol at night and last month revealed a profound toll on their mental health. Nearly a quarter reported suicidal feelings or considered self-harm because of this of their predicament, which includes left apartments unsellable, owners facing crippling bills and fears of another disaster.

The Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government told the NAO, the government’s spending watchdog, it expected to spend £270m on fixing social housing blocks and it had approved an additional £25m for private blocks.

The department said all buildings were forecast to be fully remediated by mid-2022, but that is later compared to the target – set last July by James Brokenshire, then secretary of state – that “other than in excellent circumstances, building owners should complete remediation […] by June 2020”.

Rituparna Saha, a resident at the affected Northpoint block in Bromley, south-east London, said the federal government had made the process of accessing the funds “tortuous”, insisting leaseholders pay tens of thousands of pounds for surveys and tender to multiple contractors before applying.

“It means we are incurring thousands of pounds per household in waking watch costs, massive increases in insurance and then there is the mental strain of not knowing when your block is going to be fixed,” she said.

Last month the government announced a further £1bn fund to help pay to fix other kinds of combustible cladding on apartment buildings, including questionable laminate panels.

A spokesperson for the ministry of housing said: “The government has provided £1.6bn to ensure unsafe ACM and non-ACM cladding is removed swiftly from high-rise buildings, and is bringing forward the biggest change in building safety in a generation. We have made progress with the removal and replacement of ACM cladding, but it is clear there is much more still to be done and building owners have a legal responsibility to ensure their building is safe.”