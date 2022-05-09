The last chord of the May 9 events was a concert with the participation of the Russian Navy Choir. The concert was attended by high-ranking guests, the chairman of the “Prosperous Armenia” party Gagik Tsarukyan, the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan to Armenia.





Before the concert, the guests congratulated each other in a warm atmosphere, spoke about further strengthening the Armenian-Russian relations.

According to the Russian ambassador, the ties between the two countries continue to strengthen, some issues, of course, occur, but they are settled.

Gagik Tsarukyan considered the development of relations between Armenia and Russia possible. The PAP leader has contributed to it for decades.

“Armenian-Russian relations are not a matter for discussion. We only need to strengthen and develop those relations in order to be able to achieve our goals. It is the provision of security, economic development. “It has been proved that we can achieve it only due to the Armenian-Russian friendship,” Gagik Tsarukyan noted.