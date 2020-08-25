Only Arab states aligned with Iran will oppose Zionism – Middle East Monitor

The arrangement in between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to develop complete diplomatic relations in exchange for the suspension (or from Israel’s perspective, simply the post ponement) of the addition of the inhabited Palestinian West Bank follows almost twenty years of informal ties in between the profession state and Gulf Arab rulers. The progressive warming of such relations is a spin-off of the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative led by Saudi Arabia which provided Israel complete acknowledgment in return for it drawing back to the pre-1967 “Green Line”, more properly the 1949 Armistice Line.

Tragically, the Palestinians who truly think about Abu Dhabi’s relocation as a betrayal of their cause are not actually the primary problem at the centre of the small peace offer. At its core is in fact the enmity and security issues towards and about Iran that Israel and the Gulf Arab states share.

“The Gulf Arabs understand the currents of history,” composed previous CIA officer Robert Baer in his book The Devil We Know: Dealing with theNew Iranian Superpower “They know what Iran’s rise means, how the balance has shifted against them. It’s the reason that Saudi Arabia has started to bend on the issue of Israel.” Baer composed that in 2009.

Although there is sneaking normalisation in between Riyadh and …