Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Maragha massacre

Today, the Azerbaijani army attacked the civilian population of Maragha settlement of Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic in 1991. April 10 is the 30th anniversary of the brutal revenge. As a result of the massacre, about 50 people, including 30 women, were tortured, brutally killed, several dozen, mainly women and children, were taken prisoner, the fate of 19 of them is still unknown.

The attack of the Azerbaijani armed forces on Maragha was not conditioned by military necessity ․ The goal was to take over the area and destroy the people living there. Dozens of Maragha residents were killed just because they were Armenians. The Maragha massacre, which was also planned by the Azerbaijani authorities as an act of intimidation, showed Baku’s genocidal plans against the entire population of Artsakh.

The fact that the commander of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, who committed war crimes in Maragha Շahin Tagi was awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan, once again proves that the mass killing of civilians was one of the main tasks of the Azerbaijani army. This step of the Azerbaijani authorities reaffirmed that they are fully responsible for the international illegal actions in Maragha.

The massacre of Maragha civilians is part of the genocidal policy pursued by the Azerbaijani authorities for more than 30 years, from the brutal Sumgait massacre to 2020. War crimes committed during the 44-day armed aggression.

Only a strong Artsakh, prosperous, developing its statehood, having international legal subjectivity, uniting all the Armenians around it, can be the best guarantee that the Maragha tragedy will not be repeated.

MFA OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC