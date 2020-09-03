Only a level playing field will end Europe’s metals malaise

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit Europe’s metals industry hard. Demand has been reduced, supplies disrupted and the continent’s producers have lost more ground to foreign peers, jeopardising the domestic sector’s ambition to supply the EU’s green and digital transitions.

Yet there is a way for Europe to come out of this health crisis on top, but it requires leaders to address some simmering issues.

Europe’s producers have been falling behind for years. Since the 2008 financial crisis, the continent has lost a third of its primary aluminium production while China has seized 60 per cent of the world’s market. Europe has lost market share for other base metals, too, and missed the early boat for securing the cobalt, lithium and rare earths that are used in the assembly of electric cars.

These trends should alarm anyone who has waited for masks, gowns and ventilators to arrive from overseas during this pandemic. Europe’s increasing dependency on foreign countries for strategic resources comes at its own peril — so warns EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton: “The era of a conciliatory or naive Europe that relies on others to look after its interests is over.”

How did this happen? The regulatory environment certainly has not helped. Europe’s metals sector is…