Only 40 per cent of adults in employment left home to go to work in last week, ONS study reveals

Only 40 per cent of adults in employment left the house to go to work in the last week, an ONS study has unmasked.

Guidelines are being used to ensure workplaces are “Covid-19 secure”, and people who can’t do their job at home are now being encouraged to go right back to work.

However, as lockdown restrictions gradually ease, only four per cent more individuals (40 per cent) are returning to their jobs weighed against the previous week (36 per cent), the information shows.

At once, confidence of parents in sending their children right back to school this month remains low.

Almost two thirds (63 per cent) are not happy to let them return to the class room in June, according to the survey of 1,224 people in Britain.

Despite this uneasiness, Britons are usually feeling increasingly safe when venturing outside their domiciles, with the proportion of those comfortable going out rising from 33 per cent to 41 per cent this week.

Level of comfort varied with regards to the activity, the survey suggested.

Groups of up to six people from different households are now actually able to meet outdoors, or in a garden, while continuing to practice social distancing with people who do not live in exactly the same household.