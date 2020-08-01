Only 10,000 Muslim pilgrims made it to Mecca this year for annual pilgrimage – Panorama

A few thousand Muslims gathered in Saudi Arabia for the annual pilgrimage to Mecca amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – but under strict health restrictions, The Business Insider reports.



While Mecca – the holiest city for Muslims – usually sees around 2.5 million pilgrims from all over the world during this time, attendance this year was limited to only 10,000 people already residing in Saudi Arabia.

Muslims are obliged to undertake the Hajj at least once if they are financially and physically able to, the source said.