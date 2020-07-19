Onlookers battle in vain to rescue van being swamped by rising tide after driver parked it on beach

A driver had seemingly parked and left his car on the beach earlier in the day

The coastguard battled for hours to try and remove a van that was swept out to sea by the tide, after a driver left his vehicle parked on the beach.

Onlookers watched as the HM coastguard struggled to retrieve a van that was stuck in the sea on Redcar beach, Teesside, on Sunday afternoon.

A driver seemingly parked his van in the middle of the beach, causing it to become surrounded by the sea when the tide came in.

A tractor was also seen driving out to assist the coastguard staff with the rescue

The white van was quickly engulfed by water as the tide rapidly rose, with onlookers desperately gathering to try and push the car out of the soft sand.

But the van remained stuck on the beach and eventually became almost fully submerged in water, with only the roof visible above the ocean.

The HM coastguard were pictured trying to pull the van out of the sea as crowds of onlookers stood on the shoreline to watch the scene.

A tractor was also pictured driving out into the ocean to help coastguard staff with the vehicle rescue.

The van quickly became submerged by the tide, after a driver had seemingly parked his car on the beach and left it, with people taking to Twitter to share their shock at the scene

A man was later filmed wading out to sea to try and ‘collect belongings’ from the vehicle, in footage posted on Twitter.

Twitter account Incidents TeesDurham said the man climbed on top of his vehicle and returned to shore ‘with two things’.

The car was said to have become trapped early afternoon, with people taking to Twitter to share their shock at the unusual scene.

One user shared a picture of the van, saying: ‘I love the north, just seen this in Redcar.’

Another person said: ‘Think you’re having a bad day! Poor b*****d’s van has gone for a swim in Redcar.’

MailOnline have contacted the HM Coastguard for more information.