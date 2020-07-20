Online petition calls on Trader Joe’s to change its ‘racist packaging’

It cites “Trader Ming’s,” the grocery chain’s label for its Chinese services and products, “Arabian Joe,” for its Middle Eastern products, “Trader José,” for its Mexican products, and a number of others as examples.

“The Trader Joe’s branding is racist because it exoticizes other cultures – it presents ‘Joe’ as the default “normal” and the other characters falling outside of it,” the petition says.

The grocery store chain, which first opened in Pasadena, California, in 1967, said it has already “been in the process of updating order labels, and replacing any variations with the name Trader Joe’s.”