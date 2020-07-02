Online pan-Armenian chess tournament invites players from Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora – Armenian News

Yerevan Chess Federation, in collaboration with the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs and in partnership with Melkonian Global Overture, is launching an internet pan-Armenian chess tournament.



The two-day sporting occasion, beginning at 8:00pm native time on July 20, will carry collectively individuals from Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the Diaspora, studies the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport.

The occasion is anticipated to draw additionally a large number of worldwide grandmasters.

“This initiative aims primarily to consolidate Armenia and the Diaspora on a new single platform, promoting new ties and bringing to life the idea of pan-Armenian chess. I believe the tournament will be accepted with delight in both Armenia and Artsakh, and the Diaspora, attracting wide circles,” stated Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, the Federation’s president and a member of the ruling My Step bloc within the National Assembly.

Apart from the primary prizes, there are additionally established awards for ladies in numerous age classes (U-14, U-12 and U-10), veterans and individuals with a score of as much as 2,000 rating factors.

The deadline for registration is July 15. The tournament is open to all potential individuals assembly particular standards.