Online gala concert to mark 15th anniversary of Viva-MTS – Panorama

Viva-MTS, the leading telecommunications company and digital services provider in Armenia celebrates the company’s 15th anniversary on Wednesday, July 1.

Dedicated to the anniversary, the company will livestream an unique gala concert on its Facebook page by popular Armenian performers, including NEMRA, Anushik Alaverdyan, Sofi Mkheyan, Aram MP3, Project LA, Reincarnation, Garik and Sona, Viva-MTS reports.

The event will be streamed today, at 7pm, on Viva-MTS official Facebook page at fb.com/MTSArmenia/.

“15 years… Thank you for being with us,” the business said.