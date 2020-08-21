Online fashion firm Boozt ups outlook again, but Amazon looms By Reuters

©Reuters



STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish online fashion merchant Boozt (ST:-RRB- raised its 2020 success projection for a 2nd time in 2 months on Friday, after second-quarter sales leapt as numerous consumers remained at house in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boozt and other Nordic sellers are, nevertheless, bracing for a pick-up in competitors after U.S. e-commerce giantAmazon com (O:-RRB- stated previously this month it was preparing to introduce a Swedish website, validating long-running rumours.

Boozt stated second-quarter sales increased 38% from a year previously to 1.22 billion Swedish crowns ($ 140.2 million) as its core platformBoozt com grew 29% and cut-priceBooztlet com – on which the group has stated it is increasing focus – leapt 168%.

Operating earnings jumped 146%, to 120 million crowns.

“The migration from offline to online has accelerated and we have worked hard to strengthen our market position,” CEO Hermann Haraldsson stated.

“We welcomed more than 300,000 new Nordic customers to our platforms during the second quarter and they, as well as our returning customers, have increasingly shopped in our adjacent categories to fashion, such as kids, sport, and beauty. Men also increased its share of revenue,” he stated.

Boozt’s shares were up 7% in early trade, taking …